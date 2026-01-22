Photo: Carrie Underwood reflects on 20 years of 'Before He Cheats'

Carrie Underwood has taken a moment to look back on the song that helped define her career as she marks a major milestone.

In a conversation with PEOPLE Magazine, the singer reflected on the 20th anniversary of Before He Cheats, a standout track from her debut album Some Hearts, which was released in November 2005.

Staring off the chat, Underwood recalled that the song initially sparked hesitation during the recording process.

“I remember even when we were talking about recording that song, it was kind of like, ‘Oh, is this too aggressive? Is this too…’” she began.

She also explained that the concern stemmed from how audiences had first come to know her during her American Idol days because at that time her image was softer and more wholesome.

“Because I was like a sweet farm girl on [American Idol] — and I hope that’s who I still am — but it was almost, ‘Maybe we don’t do this song,’” she added.

“But everybody loved it so much, we went for it and it … worked. But, yeah, 20 years later, we still see people perform it, and it’s a lot of fun,” Underwood concluded.