Kate Beckinsale supports Prince Harry's case, connects with Meghan's fans
Kate Beckinsale highlights how she was wrongly quoted in a Daily Mail article by Richard Eden
Prince Harry and six other claimants including singer Elton John are suing the Mail's publisher Associated Newspapers for alleged privacy violations dating from the early 1990s to the 2010s.
During his appearance in London's High Court on Wednesday, Prince Harry held back tears in the witness box as he said that the Daily Mail had made his wife Meghan's life "an absolute misery" as he gave evidence against the paper's publisher in a privacy lawsuit.
After the Duke of Sussex's court appearance, the tabloid was criticized by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's supporters on social media.
Some shared screenshots of British actress' Kate Beckinsale's 2024 social media post dismissing the publication's article in which it claimed she had discussed her mother's illness with Richard Eden, a journalist also known as a staunch critic of Meghan and Harry.
When a Meghan Markle fan account shared the screenshot of Kate's Instagram post to its stories, the actress herself reacted to it by writing "Yup" with a heart emoji.
The actress also shared a screenshot of her social media post detailing why she couldn't sue either Daily Mail or Richard Eden.
