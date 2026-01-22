Royals

Prince William visits Isambard-AI supercomputer capable of doing 80 years of human work in one second

Isambard-AI has the power to process in one second what would take the entirety of humanity 80 years

By The News Digital
January 22, 2026
Prince William visits Isambard-AI supercomputer capable of doing 80 years of human work in one second

Prince William on Thursday met the scientists behind Isambard-AI supercomputer during his visit to  University of Bristol 

Isambard-AI has the power to process in one second what would take the entirety of humanity 80 years.

The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts shared his pictures with the caption, "Technology for Good. Meeting the scientists behind Isambard-AI to learn how this extraordinary supercomputer is being used to tackle some of the greatest challenges of our time, while placing sustainability at its core."

Earliert, William spoke to members of the team as he visited Matter, a pioneer in sustainable technology and the Earthshot Prize 2025 Finalist.

Matter staff membersl showed Prince William how the company's filtration system works. The Prince founded The Earthshot Prize, a prestigious environmental award to celebrate and support projects to protect the environment.


More From Royals News