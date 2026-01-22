Prince Harry coached Brooklyn Beckham before explosive on David, Victoria

Prince Harry reportedly coached Brooklyn Beckham before he posted his explosive post targeting David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

A report by Radar Online claimed that the Duke of Sussex wants to look out for Brooklyn as he navigates the fallout from his public feud with his famous parents.

An insider even claimed that Harry, who experienced his own high-profile family split after Megxit in 2020, sees similarities between his situation and Brooklyn’s and is advising him on how to handle the media storm.

Harry is said to be encouraging Brooklyn to be careful and measured in how he shares his story, emphasizing that once it’s public, it cannot be taken back.

"Harry sees a lot of himself in Brooklyn," Rob Shuter revealed, citing a source. "He doesn’t want Brooklyn to make the same emotional and strategic mistakes he made when he first broke away."

They added, "Harry told him: don’t burn everything at once. You only get one chance to tell your story the right way."

Prince Harry, who spilled his own family’s secrets in his bombshell memoir Spare, “stressed that honesty works best when it’s controlled, thoughtful, and human.”

"He told him the freedom is real — but so is the fallout. You lose people. You get misunderstood. And once it’s out there, you can’t take it back."

"This is mentorship born from scars,” the insider dished. “Harry’s trying to help him survive the part no one prepares you for.”