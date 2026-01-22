Brooklyn Beckham set to make more bombshell claims in Prince Harry style: Deets

Brooklyn Beckham 'just getting started', plans to further follow in Prince Harry's footsteps

Brooklyn Beckham isn't slamming his family without a plan. According to insiders, the aspiring chef is preparing to walk fully in Prince Harry’s footsteps and release a memoir.

Brooklyn shook social media and Hollywood when he took to Instagram with lengthy claims against his parents, alleging that hey asked him to sign away the rights to his name, and have "endlessly" tried to "ruin" his relationship with Nicola Peltz from day one.

Now, sources say this isn’t the end of his public rant about his parents, but just the start of it.

"This wasn't a final cry for help," a source close to Brooklyn told the Daily Mail. "If people think it's the end, it's actually the beginning."

Publications have been reaching out to the 26-year-old for years, discussing cookbooks, lifestyle titles and more importantly, tell-alls about his experience of growing up with David and Victoria Beckham as parents.

"He's always said he wasn't interested," the source said. "Maybe one day. Maybe in the future. But not now."

Over the past few months, sources made various claims about the feud, and Brooklyn reportedly wanted to puthis own narrative out there.

"This is the first time he's seriously considered telling his side of the story to clear the air," the source said. "He's sick of others rewriting it for him."

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, which dished about his clashes with the Royal Family, became the fastest selling non-fiction title in history. Harry reportedly got an advance ranging between $35 and $40 million. Brooklyn's tell all is expected to be a similar success.

"There's no doubt this would be a bestseller," the source said. "Lifting the lid on the Beckham brand is something everyone would read."

"He's not someone who's going to quietly sail off into the sunset," the mole added. "Nicola's career is ramping up and he wants his too. This is strategic."