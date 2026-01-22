Kate Middleton is "fully focused' on THIS before taking the throne

An insider has offered a look inside Kate Middleton’s plans to become Queen of the United Kingdom after defeating cancer.

For those unaware, the Princess of Wales, who was diagnosed with cancer in early March 2024, completed preventive chemotherapy in September 2024.

Ahead of her return to public life, Kate released a statement in January 2025, announcing that she is in remission.

By the fall of 2025, the future queen finally found her rhythm, debuted different, lighter, longer hair, and went on to settle with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, into bucolic Forest Lodge, their “forever home.”

According to Radar Online, "The truth is, nobody knows how dark things got. Kate didn't want to upset people by sharing the grim details of what she went through."

However, William talked about the difficult time in November of last year while conversing with reporters during his trip to South Africa.

The Prince of Wales said, "It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year of my life."

Now, the couple is getting prepared to take the responsibilities of king and queen as William’s father, King Charles III, is also fighting cancer.

The insider stated, "Kate is fully focused on staying fit and healthy and readying herself to rule.”

“She's ready to be queen,” concluded the source.