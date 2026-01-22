Kensington Palace shares Prince William's photos and videos from Bristol visit
Prince William on Thursday visited Bristol as part of royal duties
Prince William on Thursday spoke to members of the team as he visited Matter, a pioneer in sustainable technology and the Earthshot Prize 2025 Finalist, in Bristol.
The official social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared at least two videos and and multiple photos from the future king's visit.
The social media post was shared with the caption, "A visit to Matter in Bristol, a 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalist, to see pioneering technology designed to stop microplastics entering our waterways and oceans. The Matter filter can be fitted to washing machines in any home and ultimately scaled globally for the good of the planet."
William launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020 with the aim of finding innovative solutions to pressing environmental problems.
Last year's winners were announced at a star-studded event held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. on November 5, 2025.
