‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton warns of humanity’s biggest AI mistake

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes stronger, computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton unleashes a strong warning. In an interview with BBC Newsnight, he said that at the moment, the most major mistake humanity can make is not investing money in research into how humans can safely coexist with intelligent machines. He warned that if unchecked, AI systems could become destructive.

Hinton, whom many refer to as the "Godfather of AI" for his role in developing neural networks, stated that the world is rapidly approaching an unparalleled moment in history. For the first time, humans are in a position to develop machines that might have greater intelligence than their inventors.

According to Hinton, many experts believe that artificial intelligence could surpass human intelligence within the next 20 years. In a number of aspects, he said, it already has.

Hinton emphasised that once AI gets smarter than humans, it may not be easy at all to control by just switching them off.

He further warned that an advanced system could work its way of persuading people not to shut it down. That is where he sees AI safety research and alignment as very critical.

Hinton became emotional while talking about his regrets. He said he feels sad that the technology he helped create is becoming dangerous while governments and companies fail to take the risks seriously. He has previously warned that AI could lead to job losses, social instability, and systems that outsmart their creators.