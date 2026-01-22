Princess Eugenie deeply disappointed in Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie’s decision to distance herself from her Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is said to be painful but not entirely unexpected, according to friends and royal insiders.

A report by The Standard claimed that those close to Eugenie shared that she has been frustrated with former Prince Andrew and Sarah for years.

They noted that while she still remained loyal to Andrew and Fergie for a long time, things have changed now.

It was recently revealed that Eugenie has distanced herself from her “disgraced” parents after their royal titles were removed and they were ordered to vacate the Royal Lodge.

The report claimed that the family has always been close and Andrew has generally had a good relationship with both of his daughters.

But sources now said that recent events have made it harder for Eugenie to ignore ongoing controversies linked to her parents.

A pal said of Eugenie, “For as long as I can remember there was a sort of eye-rolling, ‘what have they done now?’ attitude.”

For a long time, the sisters took anything that media shared of their parents as “a conspiracy against them.”

But eventually they saw the truth with an insider saying that “Bea and Eugenie are both deeply disillusioned with their parents, but are taking very different approaches these days.”

While Beatrice is said to be playing the role of a peacemaker, Eugenie has decided to cut ties but, apparently, “only for the time being.”