Pakistan is facing an acute water shortage. I am a resident of Kahuta, a small city near Rawalpindi, Punjab. Residents of this city are deprived of clean water despite paying all taxes and utility bills. When water lines ran dry, many people started using well water or bore water. But these alternative sources are also running dry due to the lack of rainfall in the area. We are facing the torture of the hot summer without the proper supply of water.

The city administration has not paid attention or given a positive response to the repeated requests of residents. The situation has now reached an alarming stage, which may result in protests. The department concerned is requested to look into this matter without any delays.

Omaima Shakoor

Kahuata