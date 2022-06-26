Pakistan is facing an acute water shortage. I am a resident of Kahuta, a small city near Rawalpindi, Punjab. Residents of this city are deprived of clean water despite paying all taxes and utility bills. When water lines ran dry, many people started using well water or bore water. But these alternative sources are also running dry due to the lack of rainfall in the area. We are facing the torture of the hot summer without the proper supply of water.
The city administration has not paid attention or given a positive response to the repeated requests of residents. The situation has now reached an alarming stage, which may result in protests. The department concerned is requested to look into this matter without any delays.
Omaima Shakoor
Kahuata
Everywhere we look, we see worried faces that are unable to figure out how to run their households. Our country’s...
The first spell of the pre-monsoon rain has exposed the huge claims made by Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab about...
Global warming is a major problem that has affected all countries. People living in the Global South are most affected...
Our leaders have learned nothing from past mistakes. Instead of creating a consensus and forging unity in national...
Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar has complained that the province’s government has allotted him...
This refers to the news report, ‘Covid cases rising at alarming rate’ . The fact that the coronavirus has not been...
Comments