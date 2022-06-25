Raja asserts he will stay as PCB head

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has rubbished rumours of being sacked and claimed that he would continue to lead Pakistan cricket.

Speaking at a press conference, Raja also made it clear that he wants to continue in the top post, saying his contact with Imran Khan was cut off after he was removed as the prime minister.

“Imran Bhai cut off contact with me. I haven’t talked to him for a long time,” Raja said in response to a query.

There have been speculations for months that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon replace Ramiz as PCB chairman.

Shehbaz recently also held meetings with three former Chairman of the board, Khalid Mahmood, Zaka Ashraf and Najam Sethi.

“We can’t live around speculations. I believe there is a need for continuity,” said Raja. “It’s been two months now. If something had to happen it would have happened by now. Look unless you give continuity a chance nothing will improve in Pakistan cricket,” he said.

“The PM is our in-charge and I have put in a request to meet him and brief him on what we are doing and our plans for the future,” Raja said.

He said that his goal is to improve cricket in Pakistan and that good work should not be disregarded.

“There is no ego issue here, we just want to improve Pakistan cricket. If the constitution allows a change, fine, but you should not undo the good work,” he said.

“If we can achieve well-defined goals at the same time, why change? What I have seen is that we need to have corrections in our cricket,” he added.

“It is the Patron-in-chief’s call but I think performance speaks for itself and if fans are with you it becomes difficult to make decisions,” he said.