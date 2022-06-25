25 projects highlighted at COMPSPEX event

LAHORE:The Department of Computer Science at Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) Lahore has successfully organised and hosted its annual event COMPSPEX 2022 recently.

According to a press release, at the event the final year students displayed their projects and posters for the evaluation and competition. The Computer Science Senior Project Exhibition has been a practice of the Computer Science Department of FCCU for many years. This time it was arranged at a large scale where faculty, staff, and students from various departments were also invited. In the exhibition, there were about 25 highly innovative software projects supervised by various faculty members of FCCU. The projects were from the domains of natural language processing, IoT, blockchain, machine learning, computer vision, image processing, artificial intelligence, games, web, mobile application development, etc. For project evaluation, external examiners were invited from several universities. The students received positive feedback from the external examiners for their projects. Aamir Chaudhary, Head of the Business Improvement department from NETSOL Technologies was invited as the guest of honor to grace the event with his presence. In the closing ceremony, Rector FCCU Dr Jonathan Addleton addressed the students praising their innovative, outstanding, and challenging work done to reach their goals.