Infant found alive in plot

LAHORE:An infant girl dumped by unidentified suspects in an empty plot near Nadeem Park on Amir Road, Shadbagh was recovered alive on Friday. The victim being alive started crying. Nearby people noticed and alerted police and Rescue 1122. The teams rushed to the spot and recovered her. She was handed over to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB).

Robbers injure woman on offering resistance: A woman was shot at and injured by firing by two unidentified suspected robbers for offering resistance during a house robbery attempt in Nishtar Colony on Friday.

Reportedly, the victim Sumera was inside her house when two suspected robbers climbed the wall to enter her house. They were carrying fire arms and threatened the victim. She on seeing the suspects started making noise. The suspects were panicked and opened firing leaving the victim severely injured. The suspects afterwards fled from the scene. Police said that they were investigating the matter and searching for the suspects.

Youth attempts suicide: A Turkey-returned youth attempted suicide outside a mosque in Misri Shah on Friday. The victim Fahad had a family and living in Turkey. He had returned to Pakistan few weeks back. On Friday, he offered prayers in a mosque. As he was returning home, he suddenly whipped out a gun and shot at himself. The victim received an injury in his head and was moved to a hospital. According to family, the victim was disturbed due to personal reasons.

4 arrested for violent clash: Rang Mahal police arrested four members of two groups for a violent clash on Friday. The arrested suspects belonged to Aftab Billa Group and Jajja Group and have been identified as Usama, Aftab, Khadim Jajja and Jibran. Police also recovered illegal heavy ammunition from their custody. A case was registered against them.

Protest: A large number of citizens staged a protest in Mughalpura as four persons including women were injured due to firing. Reportedly, the suspects identified as Khaaran Butt and Usama Butt to create panic among citizens had resorted to firing. As a result, four persons including two women had received injuries. It infuriated the public that gathered on Shalimar Link Road and closed it for every kind of traffic. The protestors left after holding a dialogue with police officers.

Woman, 73, found dead: A 73-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances from a house in Nishtar Colony on Friday. The victim had been living alone in State Life Society. On Friday, the neighbors noticed the foul smell emanating from her house and alerted police. A team rushed to the spot, removed the body to morgue and also collected forensic evidences from crime scene. The victim was identified as Sarwat Akhtar Bibi.

Cop injured: An Elite Police official was injured after mistakenly firing a bullet in Qila Gujjar Singh on Friday. The victim identified as Nadeem reportedly had mistakenly pressed the trigger. As a result, a bullet was fired that hit him in the chest. The victim was moved to a hospital.