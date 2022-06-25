Items imported before ban to be cleared: SCCI

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday said the federal government would lift the ban on shipments that had already arrived at the Karachi Port before it banned the import of certain luxury and non-essential items.

An SCCI press release said the assurance was received from Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar, during a meeting with a delegation of businessmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad that was led by SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid.

The government had banned the import of certain luxury and non-essential items through a notification on the 19th of the last month.

The SCCI press release said a formal announcement is likely to be made by the government on lifting the ban on shipments of imported items, which already arrived at Karachi port before the issuance of the notification.

The delegation informed the minister about the ban on the shipments that have already arrived before the notification and requested the federal government to lift the ban on those imported items that have reached Karachi port before the notification.

The federal minister said the government is going to make an important announcement on June 27 through which, a ban on shipments already arrived at Karachi port would be lifted.