Cheating culture

Despite the Balochistan government’s efforts to promote transparency in the education sector, it is unfortunate that cheating is still rampant in our education system. Even at university-level examinations, cheating often remains uncontrolled. Some students who are taking the ongoing BA examinations have shared that there were no checks and balances to curb cheating. This not only affects our education sector but also lessens the intellectual capacity of reasoning among the students. In some cases, invigilators often ignore or turn a blind eye to this unlawful activity, indirectly helping students complete their papers by the means of cheating. We hope that the Balochistan education department will take urgent initiatives and pay visits to examination halls to put an end to cheating in examinations.
Roshna Khatir Ali
Hopela
