Inspirational leader

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was an icon and hope for millions of Pakistanis as she was able to bring social, political, and structural changes aimed at empowering the downtrodden and marginalized segments of society. On June 21, her admirers paid tribute to her to mark her birthday. It is still depressing to note that Pakistan’s first woman prime minister was martyred in 2007.
Benazir Bhutto is an inspiration for many because she played a big political role in our male-dominated society. She established women police stations, first women’s bank, reserved a five per cent quota in public jobs and established computer institutions for women, and launched centres for women capacity building. She also introduced the appointment of women judges in the family courts. She was also a force of resistance against dictators. Benazir Bhutto was an inspiring woman who motivated many women to play a big role in the development of society.
Mujeeb Ali Samo
Larkana
