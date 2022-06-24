Petitions filed against LG polls: ECP submits reply in SHC

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday submitted its reply in the Sindh High Court (SHC) in response to the petitions filed against the holding of local government (LG) polls.

In its reply, the ECP stated that preparations for the LG polls have been completed and ballot papers printed for the first phase besides the initiation of transporting election material.

The commission said that the nomination papers were being received for the second phase of the LG polls and all the political parties are taking part in the process. The heads of all the delimitation committees were the district election commissioners, it added.

The delimitation process has been completed in accordance with the law and it is the ECP’s responsibility to hold the LG elections within 120 days. The tenure of Sindh LG institutions had expired in August 2020 and the schedule of the polls was issued after consulting the provincial government. The ECP pleaded before the high court to reject the petitions seeking postponement of the Sindh LG polls.