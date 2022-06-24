ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik has warned of power loadshedding in July and gas crisis in the coming winter.



Speaking at the Geo News programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Sath, the state minister claimed that LNG was available at $4 about two years ago but the previous government did not reach a long-term agreement at that time, adding that at present LNG was not available even at $40.

As a result, there will be electricity loadshedding in summer and gas crisis in winter, he maintained.

Malik said electricity would be generated through furnace oil and coal. He said power generation would increase due to better inflow of water in dams after July 15. He claimed that the past government did not allow even a single LNG terminal. We will try to bring investors back, so that they could install terminals, he added.