KE proposes Rs11.33 per unit hike for May. Photo: The News/File

KARACHI: The K-Electric has sent a proposal for an increase of Rs11.33 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment for the billing month of May.

The power regulatory body, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), will conduct monthly hearing on July 4 to scrutinise K-Electric's submission. According to K-Electric, the prices of furnace oil increased by 38 percent from March 2022, to May 2022. He added that the prices of RLNG jumped by 50 percent during the corresponding period.

He also mentioned that the Central Power Purchasing Agency price went up by 53 percent from Rs9.98/KWh in March to Rs13.89/KWh in May. It is pertinent to mention that Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA) is applied due to variation in fuel prices. The utility companies submit their proposals to the regulatory authority (NEPRA), which takes a decision after a scrutiny in the monthly hearing. The consumers are passed on benefit and burden as per the variation in fuel prices.