Water, drainage projects reviewed

LAHORE:To improve the service delivery of water utility organisations, Housing and Urban Development Department organised a conference here on Thursday.

The conference reviewed various ongoing projects in water and drainage sectors in Punjab. Heads of international development partners and Punjab’s water utilities attended the moot. Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chief Executive Officer Syed Zahid Aziz, Wasa Lahore MD Ghafran Ahmed, and other senior officials gave their input. Secretary Housing Mian Shakeel while addressing the conference said that completion of major water and drainage projects in Punjab was the top priority of the government. He said there was a need to speed up the completion of mega projects across Punjab. He said the purpose of the conference was to bring all water related organisations at one place so that they could get benefit from each other's experiences. Presence of international donor development partners was also very important, he said.