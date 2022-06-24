Governor, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC projects

LAHORE:The newly-appointed Consul General of China in Lahore Zhao Shiren called on Punjab Governor M Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor’s House on Thursday. Issues of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects were discussed during the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that Pak-China friendship is unparalleled and time tested. He said that China has stood by Pakistan in every difficult time and our country valued China's cooperation in education, health, energy infrastructure and other areas. He said that people-to-people contact between Pakistan and China would be further strengthened. Talking about CPEC, Punjab Governor said that CPEC is a game changer not only for Pakistan but also for the region. He said that the government was committed to expedite the ongoing CPEC development projects. “CPEC would open new avenues for development in infrastructure, agriculture, energy sector and industry in Pakistan”.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren on this occasion said that Pakistan is his second home and hoped that the government would expedite and complete the CPEC projects as early as possible.

Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren also called on Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman here on Thursday. Chinese Consul Attaché Lahore Shen Bo was also present in the meeting.

The Commissioner Lahore, on the occasion, said that Pakistan has special affectionate feelings for China. Chinese Consul General said that Lahore was a city of friendly people. He said that efforts would be made to work together in various sectors including turning Lahore into the city of literature.

Chinese Consul General also presented a shield of Chinese art to Commissioner Lahore. Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman said that engineering played a key role in economic growth besides contributing significantly improving the life of people. He said this while talking to Chairman Engineering Development Board (Federal Ministry of Commerce and Investment) Almas Hyder who called on him at Governor’s House on Thursday. Later, Almas Hyder briefly informed the Governor about the working of EDB that 21 cellular companies assembled 46 million mobile phones in Pakistan in the last 11 months of which 98 per cent have so far been sold out in local markets.