Cruel indifference

A few hours of rain in Lahore has exposed the performance of the city administration. Citizens are facing severe difficulties due to several feet of standing water in low-lying areas. The Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the coming days. Heavy rains cause losses almost every year, including the loss of precious lives. Unfortunately, every time, there is indifference on the part of the administration. The government’s performance has been limited to press statements. No government has paid attention to the speedy construction of water reservoirs in the country.

If major dams were built in the country, not only would Pakistan be protected from flood damage today but also its water storage capacity would be increased, benefiting farmers. Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman’s prediction of another flood in the country, similar to the one the country faced in 2010, is worrisome. The government needs to take precautionary measures in this regard.

Imranul Haq

Lahore