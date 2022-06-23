Zardari’s mother passes away

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s mother passed away in Karachi on Wednesday.

Begum Zareen Ara Bukhari, 90, the second wife of (late) Hakim Ali Zardari and mother of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, passed away in a Karachi hospital after protracted illness. Family sources said the deceased was admitted to a private hospital for the past few days and after remaining at the medical facility, she passed away today (Wednesday).

Funeral prayer of the deceased would be held at the Zardari House, Nawabshah, and she would be laid to rest in Ballo Ja Qubba graveyard, the sources added. Following the news of his mother’s demise, the ex-president left Islamabad for Karachi.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani expressed grief over the demise of the former president’s mother. The prime minister, sharing grief with the former president, observed that the death of a person like mother was a huge shock.

The president and the prime minister expressed their condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The CJCSC & services chiefs expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of mother of ex-president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari. May Allah bless the departed soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen, the ISPR said in statement.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Ahsan ur Rehman Mazari on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of Asif Ali Zardari and grandmother of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In his condolence message, the minister expressed heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family.