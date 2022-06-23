NLC Polo kicks off in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: A three-day NLC Polo Tournament 2022 got under way at the scenic Phander Valley in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Polo is a popular sport in the region but due to Covid-19 restrictions, no sporting event has been organised since 2020.

The National Logistics Cell (NLC), which is developing infrastructure in the region, has sponsored this polo tournament to promote healthy and sporting activities in the region. Five teams will contest for the coveted trophy. The qualifying matches will be played on a toss system.

The inaugural match will be played between Ghizer Tigers and Phandar Bazigars while Phandar Defenders will face Ghizer Highlanders.

Ghizer SuperStars have already qualified for the second round. The tournament final will be played tomorrow (Friday).