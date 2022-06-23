PTI can’t win by-polls: Goraya

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Imran Goraya has said that PTI leader Fayyaz Chauhan must take into account that by-elections will be held in a transparent manner.

He should also keep in mind that the PTI could not win any by-election even during its tenure, PTI will have to face the same defeat in the coming by-elections. Reacting to Fayyaz Chauhan statement, Imran Goraya on Wednesday said that PTI was worried about its expected defeat in the by-elections. Hamza Shehbaz is the elected chief minister of Punjab and would remain the CM, he said adding PMLN would achieve outright success under his leadership in coming by-elections.