Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Cloudy weather with scattered rain and humid conditions was observed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting over upper areas while continental air was prevailing over central and southern parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower was likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas.
Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Rawalpindi, Noorpur Thal, Islamabad, Jhelum, Murree, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Mangla, Narowal, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Joharabad, Attock, Rahim Yar Khan, Chakwal, Khanpur and Mandi Bahauddin. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where the mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 28.5°C and minimum was 20.7°C.
LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has reiterated that elections have neither resulted in bringing about...
LAHORE:Secretary Higher Education Punjab Najaf Iqbal visited the examination centres here on Wednesday.During the...
LAHORE:The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation and Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of...
LAHORE:A book based on the research of Dr Ayesha Azeem titled “Mashaheer K Khatut Banaam Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi” has...
LAHORE:National Commission on the Rights of Child conducted a one-day consultative meeting on the promotion and...
LAHORE:Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas has inaugurated a state-of-the-art library...
Comments