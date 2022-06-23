Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Cloudy weather with scattered rain and humid conditions was observed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting over upper areas while continental air was prevailing over central and southern parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower was likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Rawalpindi, Noorpur Thal, Islamabad, Jhelum, Murree, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Mangla, Narowal, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Joharabad, Attock, Rahim Yar Khan, Chakwal, Khanpur and Mandi Bahauddin. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where the mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 28.5°C and minimum was 20.7°C.