Pashto poets enthrall audience at Mohmand mushaira

GHALLANAI: Pashto poets enthralled the audience at a grand mushaira arranged at the Jirga Hall here on Wednesday.

Prof Dr Abaseen Yousafzai was the chief guest while Additional Deputy Commissioners Mohsin Zaib and Qaiser Khan moderated the mushaira or poetry recitation session organised by the Sports Department, Mohmand district.

Deputy Commissioner Arifullah Awan, Assistant Sports Manager Saeed Akhtar, poets Rokhan Yousafzai, Afsar Afghan, Tabassum Mohmand and others also spoke on the occasion.

Officials of district administration, tribal elders and youth attended the event as well.

The poets in various genres of their poetry mentioned the high values of local culture and the problems being faced by the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Arifullah Awan and Dr Abaseen Yousafzai praised the poets for presenting valuable and meaningful poetry to pinpoint the social evils, including drug addiction and petty disputes and problems.

They urged the youth to avoid the use of drugs and engage themselves in healthy and sports activities.

Arifullah Awan said that they would soon establish a rehabilitation centre on the pattern of Peshawar to treat drug addicts. He also said that Mohmand Sports Festival would also be arranged for the youths of the district soon. Noted poet Masel Khan was awarded on the occasion for his literary services.