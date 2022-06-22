Contractors announce suspending works

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government contractors association on Tuesday announced to boycott the tendering process and suspend the execution of the ongoing development projects across the province by June 30.

“In inflation has increased manifold and in this situation we can neither take part in the tendering process nor can we continue work on the ongoing projects,” Malik Riaz, the president of KP government contractors association, told a convention here. The contractors from across the Hazara division attended.

He also warned the government to revise the existing rates of the construction work, otherwise they would not take part in the bidding process. “If rates are not revised we will suspend the work on the ongoing development projects/ schemes across the province,” Riaz said.