Tayyab moves into quarterfinals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam moved into the quarterfinals of $30,000 QSF 4 in Qatar on Tuesday. Seventh seed Tayyab defeated unseeded Syed Azlan Amjad from Qatar 12-10, 11-9, 11-9 in 37 minutes in the second round.
Unseeded Asim Khan defeated Alireza Shameli from Iran 11-4, 11-9, 11-7 in 31 minutes in the first round. He will be against second seed Omar Mosaad from Egypt in the second round.
