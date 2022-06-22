Palestinian killed by Israeli settler in West Bank

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was stabbed to death on Tuesday by an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank, said the Palestinian ministry of health.
The man was "stabbed directly in the heart by a settler", the ministry said in a statement, identifying him as Ali Harb, 27, from the village of Iskaka. Palestinian witnesses said Harb had been working his land near a Jewish settlement when a group of settlers attacked him. The witnesses said security guards from the settlement then fired at Palestinians who were trying to reach the scene.
