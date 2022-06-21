PCB rewards blind, deaf teams

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has announced rewards of Rs1 million each for the blind and deaf cricket teams in recognition of their performances at the international level.

The PCB General Body meeting took place at the National High Performance Centre on Monday. In accordance with Clause 20 of the PCB Constitution 2019, the General Body considered and expressed their views on the audited accounts and PCB Annual Report, which are now available for viewing and downloading at the corporate website.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja chaired the meeting, which was attended by Sultan Shah (Chairman, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council) and Irfan Miraj (President, Deaf Cricket Association). PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain and Chief Operating Officer Barrister Salman Naseer also attended the meeting as ex-officio members.