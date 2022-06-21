Algerian envoy visits PAL

Islamabad:Brahim Romani, ambassador Embassy of Algeria to Pakistan visited Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) to meet with Dr. Yousuf Khushk Meritorious Prof. Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters, Islamabad (PAL).

"Pakistan and Algeria are having golden friendship in politics, economics, trade, defence and every field of life. My heart feels very happy to visit Pakistan Academy of Letters, Islamabad as I believe that this visit will establish literary relationship between both the countries" Brahim Romani.

He appreciated the role of PAL in this regard and said that we will further strengthen the literary relations by doing literary activities on reciprocal basis. He further added that a MoU of cooperation in the field of literature may be signed between PAL and counterpart of Algeria. He also encouraged the reciprocal visits of writers and poets between Pakistan and Algeria.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk Meritorious Prof. PAL chairman was of the view that this endeavour will definitely bring far reaching results in developing writer to writer contact of both the countries and ensured his full cooperation regarding the proposals of MoU signing and other literary projects placed by the envoy.

Dr Yousuf Khushk, chairman PAL further said that I strongly believe that only literature is the best and viable forum where we can foster people to people contacts and develop friendly linkage. He added that the exchange of writers’ delegations and translation of literature on reciprocal basis is the need of the hour.

Both the sides unanimously agreed to celebrate the Pakistan - Algeria 60 years diplomatic relations from the platform of the literature to deepen the thick ties of both the countries. The gift of PAL's publications was presented to ambassador from the PAL chairman.