Imposter caught during Inter exam

LAHORE:An individual impersonating a candidate was caught red-handed during the ongoing Intermediate Part-II Annual Exam of Lahore Board on Monday.
During a raid at an exam centre at Kahna, Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education(BISE) Lahore Chairman Mirza Habib Ali caught an impersonator during
the paper of English subject on Monday who was later handed over to the local police after registration of an FIR.
