Sikhs under attack after start of movement

ISLAMABAD: Sikhs have been constantly targeted in the world after they started a Sikh for Justice Referendum movement. Arrests of important Sikh leaders, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, the target killing of Sikh artists, including the recent assassination of Sidhu Moose Wala, and action against pro-Sikh leaders of the farmers' movement are a part the series.

According to sources, RAW agents are active in Europe, while a propaganda campaign was launched against Sikhs in the United States and the West to weaken their Khalistan movement. Sikhs are under attack in Afghanistan because of strong links between RAW and ISIS. Persistent attacks on worship places of Sikhs in Afghanistan, who are settled there for centuries and have nothing to do with domestic strife, are incomprehensible.

According to an investigation, Indian citizens were involved in some of the explosions. According to sources, RAW operations aim to create fear in the Sikhs so that they abandon the Khalistan movement. The attacks are likely to continue until the followers of Sikhism recognise the supremacy of Hindutva and withdraw from the demand for Khalistan and become a part of a United India.