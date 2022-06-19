Seth Abid’s daughter killed

LAHORE: Farah Mazhar, 60, daughter of the late Seth Abid, was found murdered under mysterious circumstances at her house in Muslim Town on Saturday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was a resident of C-Block, Muslim Town, near Gulzar Underpass. The victim's husband was living in America due to a NAB case while she was living with her two adopted children including Fahad. Her third adopted son Farid was living in Defence along with his family. Farid told police that Fahad killed his mother, following which police took Fahad into custody. Fahad told police that his mother shot herself in the abdomen and he took her to hospital. Forensic teams reached the scene and collected evidence. Meanwhile, Iqbal Town SP Ammara Shirazi and other police officers, who visited the spot, said the bed sheet was changed, two pistols were buried in the ground while a third one was hidden in the kitchen. Police recovered all the three.