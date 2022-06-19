Explosives defused

BANNU: The police aborted a terror bid and defused explosive material stuffed in a plastic bucket in Amir Hamza area in the limits of Miryan Police Station on Saturday.
The police said that miscreants had stuffed explosives in a bucket to carry out a subversive act in the Amir Hamza area.
However, the local residents saw the explosives and informed the police to defuse the stuff. The police along with Bomb Disposal Unit rushed to the spot and defused the explosive material successfully.
CHARSADDA: The lumpy skin disease is rapidly spreading in the cattle as over a dozen cows had perished while over 300...
PESHAWAR: A literary and cultural organization, Gandhara Hindko Board, has expressed concern over non-allocation of...
MARDAN: Chairperson Higher Education Commission Dr Shaista Sohail has visited Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan...
MARDAN: Fourth meeting of Women University Mardan ’s Senate was held on Saturday at the Governor’s House under the...
By Our correspondentTAKHTBHAI: Police arrested and recovered 5kg charas and weapons during several raids in the...
PESHAWAR: Asian Development Bank has awarded the Excellence Award to the ongoing solar energy project under the...
Comments