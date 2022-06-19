Explosives defused

BANNU: The police aborted a terror bid and defused explosive material stuffed in a plastic bucket in Amir Hamza area in the limits of Miryan Police Station on Saturday.

The police said that miscreants had stuffed explosives in a bucket to carry out a subversive act in the Amir Hamza area.

However, the local residents saw the explosives and informed the police to defuse the stuff. The police along with Bomb Disposal Unit rushed to the spot and defused the explosive material successfully.