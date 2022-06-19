CM directs Karachi police chief to identify perpetrators responsible for violence during by-poll

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Karachi Additional Inspector-General of Police Javed Alam Odho to inquire into firing incidents that happened during the NA-240 by-election on June 16 and take strict action against the perpetrators.

He said this while meeting the Karachi police chief at the CM House on Saturday evening.

The Karachi additional IG provided details to the CM about the violent incidents during the by-poll, upon which the Shah asked him to conduct a thorough inquiry into the violent incidents, which claimed a valuable life and created grave law and order situation.

The CM said that the culprits involved in firing should be identified along with their supporters so that strict action could be initiated against them. He added that peace in the city had been restored after a lot of sacrifices and nobody, at any cost, would be allowed to destroy it.

“Every political party has the right to participate in the political process but with peace and tranquility,” Shah said and added that he would never allow the politics of hatred, and killing and violence in the city.

He directed the Karachi police chief to activate all his SSPs in their respective areas and carry out targeted operations on the basis of intelligence against outlaws and drug mafia.

The CM also directed Odho to further strengthen the police intelligence network so that peace in the city could be ensured during the forthcoming local bodies elections scheduled for July 24.

Shah also asked the Karachi additional IG to launch an inquiry into a video clip that went viral on social media on Saturday showing an inmate in a police station lock-up being subjected to torture by a fellow detainee in the presence of police personnel standing just outside the detention cell.

The CM asked the Karachi police chief to take action against the erring police personnel who allowed the torture to happen. Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur was tasked with conducting an inquiry into the incident and taking appropriate action against the delinquent cops.

Later, police high-ups told The News that the video was old and was circulated to defame the police.