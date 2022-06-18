Nine Afghan children in Pakistan for heart surgeries

LANDIKOTAL: Al-Khidmat Foundation representatives and surgeons on Friday received nine Afghan children whose open heart surgeries would be conducted free of cost in Al-Khidmat Hospital in Lahore, officials said.

A colorful welcome programme was arranged for the child patients who arrived at Torkham border from Afghanistan on Friday. A number of border officials, Al-Khidmat Foundation representatives, parents of the patients and civil society members welcomed the children and showered rose petals on them.

Talking to reporters at Torkham border zero-point, Prof Dr Abdul Malik of Al-Khidmat Foundation said they have received nine children below the age of 10 years. He added that Al-Khidmat hospitals would conduct free heart surgeries of at least 40 Afghan children in the initial phase.

“At the first step we will conduct nine surgeries of the children on a need basis followed by the other patients phase to phase,”said doctor Abdul Malik.

Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan central general manager, Sufyan Ahmad Khan, provincial general secretary Muhammad Shakir Siduque, Afghan Red Cross officials Molvi Khalid Mujahid and Molvi Qamaruddin, Muhammad Shakir, Habibullah Khattak and Waqar Maroof were also present on the occasion.

Molvi Qamaruddin said that more than 800 children were suffering from heart-related ailments in Afghanistan.

He said in the past children with the same disease were being sent to India for treatment. He said Emarat-e- Islami leaders had requested Al-Khidmat Pakistan chairman, Dr Hafizur Rehman for medical assistance of the children during his recent visit to Kabul.