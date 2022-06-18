More revenue

No sane person, regardless of his/her political leaning, can contest the PM’s repeated pleas for austerity. But unfortunately, there seems to be little display of how government officials can leverage assets and resources under their control for symbolic and practical revenue or cost saving. It also seems to be nearly impossible for politicians and bureaucrats to come up with out-of-the-box solutions. Why can’t the lavish governor houses be rented out for private functions? And why can’t these places be open to the public, at least on limited passages, for a fee? The fleet of state-owned limousines can be rented out as well.

If any educated professional with no interest in preserving the status quo is allowed a free hand at curbing the waste and generating revenue, many useful and practical ideas will emerge.

Prof Wasif M Khan

Lahore