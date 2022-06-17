Man arrested for torturing his mother

LAHORE:A man was arrested for subjecting his mother, maid and grandson to torture under influence of liquor in Ghaziabad on Thursday.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Nadeem. He reportedly had consumed heavy amount of liquor and was frustrated. After a brief argument with his mother, he subjected the victim Basheeran Bibi to torture. When a maid and his grandson came for her rescue, he also beat them up.

Man shot dead: A man was shot dead by the unidentified suspects in Raiwind on Thursday. The victim identified as Yaseen, a resident of Bahawalnagar, was going somewhere when the unidentified suspect/s intercepted him and opened firing at him. He received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

A police team from Sundar removed the body to morgue. They also collected forensic evidences from crime scene and recorded statements of the eyewitnesses.

Man’s body recovered from fields: Six to seven days old body of a 40-year-old man was recovered from fields in the Manawan police limits on Thursday.

A passerby spotted the body lying in the fields in Natt Village and informed police. A police team led by a trainee ASI reached the spot and removed the body to morgue, collected forensic evidences from crime scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses.

Police said that the victim had marks of torture on his body before being dumped. An FIR was registered and Police were trying to ascertain the identity of the victim and searching for the suspects.

15 suspects booked for torturing two traders: At least 15 suspects were booked in the incident of torture of two shopkeepers over dispute for not providing a CNIC copy for mobile phone sale in Mustafabad.

The victim Tayyab in his complaint said that a person had sold him a mobile phone. He as per SOP had asked him to provide a copy of his national identity card. However, he was annoyed over it and hurled abuses at him.

Four suspects identified as Junaid alias Kaloo, Afaq, Haider and Junaid alias Junaidi along with a dozen other suspects carrying firearms, clubs etc. came to his market and started torturing him. The victim reported to have received a bullet injury due to firing of the suspects. A case was registered after senior police officers took notice of the incident.

Performance of PQR reviewed: IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan chaired a meeting of the Police Executive Board at the Central Police Office that decided complete departmental promotions on 295 vacant seats of Traffic Wardens as soon as possible.

The meeting also reviewed in detail the performance of Police Qaumi Razakar (PQR) and other professional matters. Khan also issued orders to form a committee on amendments related to the character certificate, submit a report within two weeks.

Two impersonators held: Defence A police arrested two men for impersonating the personnel of a sensitive security agency. The accused identified as Adnan and Hassan Ali had modern rifles slung over their shoulders. During the arrest, the accused offered resistance to the police. Two rifles, bullets and magazines were recovered from their possession. A case was registered against the accused.