PHEC gets new chairman

LAHORE:The Punjab government has appointed Prof Dr Shahid Munir as Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) for four years. Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.
Dr Shahid Munir was Vice Chancellor of the University of Jhang. The post of Chairman PHEC fell vacant in September 2021 after the resignation of Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid.
Prof Shahid, who holds a PhD from the University of Leeds, UK, said in a statement after receiving the new post that fulfilling the objectives of setting up Punjab Higher Education Commission would be his top priority. “I will do my best to promote the quality higher education and research in Punjab,” he added.
