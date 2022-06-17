Opp concerned over petroleum prices

LAHORE:Opposition in Punjab Assembly voiced serious concern over the increase in petroleum prices and demanded government to provide every possible relief to the nation.

Waseem Khan Badozai, the PTI MPA from Multan also tabled a resolution in the PA over the issue of petroleum prices. The Speaker announced general debate over the issue in the next session. The PA session started with a delay of nearly three hours with Speaker Pervaiz Elahi in chair. Deputy Opposition leader and former Law Minister Raja Basharat while speaking on the floor of the House said that the government had made the life of common man miserable. He warned the government of playing havoc with the country.

Basharat on the occasion also said that Hamza Shehbaz was occupying the Chief Minister office unconstitutionally and this had already been challenged in the court. He further said that bureaucracy was being used against opposition and threats of arrest were being given to the political opponents by the government. Basharat also stated that Sergeant At Arms of PA was not obeying Speaker's orders and recording statement against us. He also announced to move privilege motion against Sergeant At Arms.