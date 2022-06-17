Where do we go?

I have two school-going children. Apart from my main job, I do some freelance work to meet their education expenses. However, over the past few months, their tuition fees have increased sharply. It is now getting impossible for me to handle my household expenses, and these are the complaints of someone who has a fairly good day job. I wonder how other parents are dealing with these expenses. The government needs to realize that our people are unable to bear the brunt of ‘tough measures’. We want some stability in our life.

M Hasnain Ali

Karachi