PIMS unfolds new protest plan

By Our correspondent

Islamabad: The Core Committee of the PIMS Restoration Movement has decided to protest the delay in restoration of the erstwhile status of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) by wearing black bands while on duty from tomorrow onwards, and to observe a two-hour token strike from 8 a.m. to 11 am, effective Saturday, if their demand is not met by then.

The affected employees claimed having information to the effect that hurdles are being created in the way of restoration of the previous status of PIMS. They urged the government to fulfill its commitment through amendment of the PIMS Bill in the Senate. They reminded the Minister for Health Qadir Patel of his assurance regarding inclusion of PIMS in Schedule III after appropriate amendments in the Senate. They warned of a full-fledged strike if the government does not concede.

The employees of PIMS expressed their resolve to stand united in their struggle. They said, we are happy that MTI has been repealed but we demand that the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Amendment Act 2918 be restored and all assets of PIMS be handed over to the hospital.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Asfandyar Khan, Dr. Haider Abbasi, Chaudhry Qamar Gujjar, Nawaz Lali, Luqman Ali, Sisters Naila and Juliana, Raja Rabnawaz Malik, and Zeeshan Awan, among others.