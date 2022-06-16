CM inaugurates road project in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Kandia Road in Kohistan district.
The project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs5 billion.
The chief minister unveiled the plaque to inaugurate the mega project.
Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai and Member Provincial Assembly Deedar Khan were also present on the occasion.
The chief minister also addressed a gathering in Dasu in Upper Kohistan.
“The federal government is going to die soon as they don’t know how to run the affairs. It has plunged the country into crises,” he added.
The CM said that his government introduced a comprehensive local governments system in the province and empowered its representatives.
“We are going to release Rs37 billion to the local governments established across the KP in the next fiscal year for the execution of the development projects/ schemes,” he added.
