Kim Jong Un’s future under speculation: could his daughter lead North Korea?

Speculation is growing over whether Kim Jong Un’s teenage daughter, Kim Ju Ae, could one day lead North Korea.

The debate intensified after South Korea’s intelligence agency told lawmakers it believes Kim Jong Un has selected his daughter as his heir and that she has been seen offering opinions on policy matters.

However, no formal announcement was made at North Korea’s recent party congress.

Kim Ju Ae has appeared more frequently on state media since 2022, often standing beside her father during missile inspections and military parades.

According to BBC, analyst Cheong Seong-chang of the Sejong Institute said her positioning in broadcasts is significant.

“The state media is using words reserved for the supreme leader. It underlines her own cult of personality,” he said.

Cheong believes early public appearances could be aimed at avoiding a sudden transition of power. Kim Jong Un himself was introduced to the public only about a year before his father’s death.

However, former North Korean diplomat Ryu Hyun-woo expressed doubt that a woman could lead the country.

He cited North Korea’s patriarchal culture and said military leaders might resist the idea.

North Korea has only ever been ruled by members of the Kim family. While Kim Ju Ae is believed to be about 13-years-old, much about her remains unknown, including official confirmation of her age or position.