Royal Family vs Taxpayers: Andrew’s donation to Virginia Giuffre’s charity as MP questions/ Phil Noble/Reuters.

With the heat just getting hotter over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s head another question has cropped up, one that relates to his “substantial” donation to Virginia Giuffre’s charity because many are starting to wonder if tax-payer funds had anything to do with it.

According to the Daily Star, this question has come in the form of a letter that MP Stephen Gethins has written to Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves for clarification into this matter.

For those unversed with the charity and the circumstances that led to this donation, it all goes back to Giuffre’s allegations of trafficking by Epstein and Andrew’s intimate relations with her from back when she was 17. In a letter by her lawyer back in 2022 she had put forth this demand, claiming Andrew had to make a “substantial donation” to her charity which aims to support victims.

At the time of this donation, it is also pertinent to mention that no mention or public acknowledgement of guilt or wrongdoing was made and now Mr Gethins has asked for clarification on who foot the bill.

His letter reads, “In a joint statement to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan notifying him that the two parties had reached a settlement, it was noted that 'Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial to Ms Giuffre's charity in support of victim's rights'.”

“While the sum of this settlement was not disclosed, it was reported at the time that the total amount was estimated to be about £12m. I'm sure you'll understand the need for any public money to be accounted for. Therefore, can you please offer reassurances that no public money was used in this settlement?”

Mr Gethins also added, “Our first concern in these cases must be for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and that they have both support and justice. However, it is also important to ensure openness accountability of the actions that have been taken by those associated with the UK's head of state.”

While the exact amount was never revealed, reports by The Times and The Telegraph claim it was around £12 million ($16.3 million) and there were also loans taken from Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles to lend towards the donation.

This is not the first time questions have been raised as to who pledged the money. Back in 2022 Andy McDonald said the same and his words were, “the issue isn't going to go away until people have that information and receive assurances that public money is not going to be used to in any way contribute to the settlement.”