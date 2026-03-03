Kesha criticizes Donald Trump for using her song in TikTok video: 'Disgusting'

Kesha criticizes Donald Trump for using her song in pro-war clip

Kesha has publicly criticized the Trump administration for using her song, Blow, in a TikTok video.

“It’s come to my attention that The White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war [prior to the Iran conflict],” the 39-year-old American singer penned on her Instagram Story on Monday.

She further penned, “Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind.”

"Love always trumps hate. please love yourself and each other in times like this. This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for," continued the Take It Off hitmaker.

Concluding her message, Kesha added, “Also, don’t let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the Files over a million times.”

Her response came three weeks after the Trump administration released a combat-heavy video on TikTok set to her 2011 hit, Blow.

The clip, which was shared on the video-sharing app on February 10, shows a fighter jet firing a missile at a naval ship.