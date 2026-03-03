From aspirin to cream: White House links President Trump’s neck rash to ‘preventative’ skin treatment

From aspirin to skin cream: White House links President Trump’s neck rash to ‘preventative’ skin treatment

On Monday, during the Medal of Honor Ceremony, Donald Trump was seen with a rash on the side of his neck, which sparked speculation about the president’s current state of health. The recent update fueled questions about Trump’s health, which have intensified in recent months, after the president was first seen with what appeared to be makeup on his hand in February 2025.

He has since appeared with bruises on his hand's multiple times. Furthermore, it has been observed that he appeared to be drowsy in a cabinet meeting in December and again at a meeting to promote lower costs of GLP-1 weight-loss medications.

Trump’s personal doctor has clarified that the rash was caused by a cream on the right side of his neck used as a preventative skin treatment.

In this regard, Dr Sean Barbella said in a statement: “The president is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

Similarly, the President also underwent a comprehensive evaluation, including diagnostic vascular studies, which confirmed a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency.

A memo from the White House reads: “Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly over the age of 70.”

During a wide-ranging previous interview with The Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump brushed aside concerns about his fitness, insisting his health is “perfect.”

The 79-year-old is the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, and this interview was aimed at silencing rumors that he had slowed down.

Trump, in conversation with The Wall Street Journal said that he takes more aspirin than doctors recommend, uses makeup to cover bruises on his hands, and does not regularly exercise because he finds…

According to Trump, he has taken larger than recommended doses of aspirin for the last 25 years, which has made him more susceptible to contusions.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning our blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart.”

Trump also expressed frustration with the scrutiny of his health, admitting that he regretted undergoing advanced cardiovascular and abdominal imaging during a routine checkup in October.

Nonetheless, Trump has always been in the spotlight regarding his health, however he maintains he is perfectly fit to perform his duties in office.