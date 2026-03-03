Lauren Boebert gets yelled at by Hillary Clinton over leaked photo during Epstein deposition

Newly released footage from Hillary Clinton’s deposition before the House Oversight Committee shows a tense exchange involving Rep. Lauren Boebert during questioning about Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the footage, reported by The Associated Press Clinton’s legal team interrupted the session after learning that a photo from the closed deposition had been posted publicly by MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson, who said it was provided by Boebert.

Hearing about the image, Clinton reacted sharply.

"I’m done with this. If you guys are doing that, I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior."

Boebert acknowledged sharing a photo and said it was taken before questioning began. Clinton responded: "It doesn't matter! We all are abiding by the same rules!"

Boebert replied: "I will take that down."

The deposition was briefly paused before resuming.

Clinton also clashed with Rep. Nancy Mace during questioning.

"You asked the question, I'm going to answer your question," Clinton said. When Mace accused her of yelling, Clinton replied: "And I was taking care of the people who lost 3,000 lives!"

Bill Clinton’s deposition footage was also released. He told the committee: "She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing."